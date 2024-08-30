Global Chestnut Market Poised To Reach USD 3.5 Billion With A 3.3% CAGR Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Global Chestnut size is valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30.

The largest market share among all the major regions of the Global Chestnut Market is held by Asia-Pacific.

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA-06511, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Chestnut Market size is valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2024-30, cites MarkNtel Advisors in their recent research report. There are numerous health benefits of chestnuts such as lessening the threat of cardiovascular diseases and boosting the digestive system. These dietary benefits are connected with the richness of chestnuts in various minerals, proteins, and vitamins. These are also comprised of carbohydrates and are coeliac in nature, which means good for individuals having celiac disease, which is caused by taking food products that are rich in gluten. Chestnuts are also used in making bread that is specially designed and produced for individuals who need to take only gluten-free food items. Chestnuts are used as bases in soaps, and appetizing agents in desserts and cakes.Unlock the Secrets Behind the Explosive Growth: Download Free Sample [PDF, Excel, PPT] of the Report:There are various traditional and modern uses of chestnuts. Usually, in the colder months of autumn and winter, roasted chestnuts are consumed. In modern times, chestnuts are used in different types of foods, breads, pasta, cookies, jams, and sweets. There are different types of chestnuts available, for example, Chinese chestnuts, American chestnuts, and Italian chestnuts. Chinese chestnuts are immune to the most significant disease related to the chestnuts which is chestnut bright which caused the loss of various American chestnut variety plants in the early 20s. But chestnuts are highly susceptible to infectious diseases, pathogens, and insects such as nut rots, phytophthora root rot, and sunscald which affects the global market supply and prices for chestnuts.Moreover, chestnuts are consumed in different forms heated roasted, cooked, or ground to make chestnut flour. Along with it, the growing number of health-conscious individuals, inclined towards nutritious and healthy foods, is increasing the demand for chestnuts, as there are various vitamins minerals, chemical components, and carbohydrates, are present in chestnuts, further states the research report, Global Chestnut Market Analysis, 2024.”Read Full Report -Segmentation AnalysisChinese Chestnut Segment Holds the Largest Market ShareBased on the type, the Global Chestnut Market is further bifurcated into Chinese Chestnut, American Chestnut, Sweet Chestnut, Castanea Chestnut, and Dwarf Chestnut. Chinese Chestnuts held the largest share of the Global Chestnut Market in recent times and are also expected to hold the same in the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the quality of the Chinese chestnuts being immune to the famous disease chestnut blight and also their ability to be sown in a variety of soils. Also, they are grown in a large area of East Asia and China, which increases its market size. These nuts are sweet & nutty in taste and large in size for which they are famous. Moreover, applications of chestnuts are also increasing the demand in the market for Chinese chestnuts.Request an Instant Discount from Our Consultant and Download the Full Report with a Table of Contents & List of Figures:Asia-Pacific Leads the Chestnut IndustryThe largest market share among all the major regions of the Global Chestnut Market is held by Asia-Pacific. Chinese Chestnuts have the biggest market share among all types of chestnuts produced in large quantities in APAC, providing the edge to the region in the chestnut industry. China along with some other countries of the Asia-Pacific region are dominating the global chestnut industry in the production category. Also, China leads the market in both the categories of producer and exporter. The countries that are the top importers of Chinese chestnuts are also present in the APAC. All these contributing factors are helping in the growth of the chestnut market in the Asia-Pacific region.Competitive LandscapeWith strategic initiatives such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, the leading market companies, including The Washington Chestnut Company, Potash Farm, Poulis S.A., Route 9 Cooperative, Chestnut Hill Outdoors, The Galician Naiciña Company, Shuuwa Industrial Co., Ltd, Qinhuangdao Yanshan Chestnut Co., Ltd., Harrison's California Chestnuts, Pomar das Castanhas, Valley Chestnuts, Chestnut Charlie's Organic Nuts, and others are looking forward to strengthening their market positions.Trending Reports (Book Now and Save 20%)Global Noodles Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) -Global Pasta Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) -Indonesia Whey Protein Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) -Global Cup Sleeves Market Research Report: Forecast (2024-2030) -Key Questions Answered in the Research ReportWhat are the industry's overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares)?What are the trends influencing the current scenario of the market?What key factors would propel and impede the industry across the Globe?How has the industry been evolving in terms of geography & product adoption?How has the competition been shaping up across various regions?How have buying behavior, customer inclination, and expectations from product manufacturers been evolving during 2019-30?Who are the key competitors, and what strategic partnerships or ventures are they coming up with to stay afloat during the projected time frame?

MarkNtel

MarkNtel Advisors

+1 628-895-8081

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.