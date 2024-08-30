(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Explorer , a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform, has issued updates for August 30, 2024.



OKX Explorer Now Supports Gravity, a Layer 1 Omni-Chain Smart Contract

OKX Explorer now supports Galxe's Gravity through its innovative Explorer-as-a-Service solution. Gravity is a Layer 1 omni-chain smart contract platform designed to deliver a more efficient, scalable and secure mechanism for managing complex cross-chain interactions with minimal friction.

Gravity is an omni-chain settlement layer designed for mass adoption and full-chain abstraction. At its core, Gravity uses advanced technologies like Zero-Knowledge Proofs, staking-powered architecture and state-of-the-art consensus mechanisms. The Gravity Explorer, developed through OKX's EaaS solution, will offer advanced data visualization tools and functionalities designed to optimize development workflows, as well as comprehensive support for Gravity transactions. This will provide a holistic view of cross-chain activities, enhancing transparency and trust within the Gravity ecosystem.

OKX Explorer is a comprehensive blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform designed to provide extensive coverage and advanced tools for developers and the wider Web3 community. It supports over 45 public chains, including high-profile networks such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (EVM L1 and L2), Tron, Solana and now extends to interoperability protocols like AggLayer and Gravity. In addition, it offers a suite of features such as scalable and reliable APIs, advanced data visualization tools, multi-chain data support, contract verification and a user-friendly interface. This makes complex blockchain data accessible and facilitates better decision-making based on reliable data.

OKX Explorer-as-a-Service (EaaS) is a brand-new, innovative solution designed to develop blockchain explorers for public chains more efficiently, aiding scalability, ecosystem growth and making on-chain data accessible. This model is akin to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) but specifically tailored for onchain data.

Key benefits for public chains:



Zero-Cost Blockchain Explorer : Build a fully functional explorer quickly with no coding required and at no initial or ongoing cost, making it a cost-effective solution for new and existing public chains.

Fully-Hosted and Managed : Eliminate operational costs and set-up complexity with a fully-hosted and managed service, meaning no ongoing maintenance or infrastructure worries.

Mature Blockchain Explorer Experience : Leverage OKX Explorer's extensive experience with over 45 chains, ensuring a consistent, reliable and user-friendly experience.

Comprehensive Developer Tools & Open API : Developers can build with ease using powerful APIs, contract verification, as well as advanced data and visualization tools. Scalable Cloud Infrastructure : Benefit from scalable cloud infrastructure and advanced data parsing capabilities for efficient and stable large-volume blockchain data processing.

This announcement follows the recent addition of AggLayer support, further extending OKX Explorer's capabilities. The AggLayer is a neutral interoperability protocol that connects sovereign chains together, unifying liquidity, users and state across a fragmented landscape, but with the feel of a single chain.

