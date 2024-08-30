DUPLEXITY Is RELEASING THEIR 3Rd SINGLE Of 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Live Performance of Iron Giant

DUPLEXITY - INDIE ROCK DUO

Savannah Judy & Luke Judy of DUPLEXITY

LA-based Indie rock duo DUPLEXITY releases their 8th single, 'IRON GIANT'-a powerful song about taking matters into your own hands to avenge someone.

- Albert EinsteinLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DUPLEXITY , the newest Indie rock duo to storm the Sunset Strip, formed by teen siblings Luke Judy and Savannah Judy. 'IRON GIANT' releases on August 30th, 2024, and will stream on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music . This is the eighth original song from the dynamic duo cleverly coined DUPLEXITY.'IRON GIANT' is the ultimate“knockout” warning song. It is told through a dark expression of being outside looking in on a bad relationship, waking with the clarity of the situation, and fantasizing about what you want to do to the person who betrayed someone you care about. Luke Judy's strong vocals set the song's ominous tone and perfectly match the haunting bass line.As with all our music, the inspiration comes from our own lives. As we get older, life and our relationships become more complex. Growing up, society told us to behave and not act out. IRON GIANT'S inspiration comes from the perspective that it is okay to get angry and wish you could do something about it. Often, it is within the process of dealing with difficult experiences and feelings that make you strong. Invariably, the overall message in our music is always to fight for what you believe in.Iron Giant was written by Luke Judy, Noah Nevarez, and Noah Unterberger. It was produced by Nucci Is and Noah Unterberger at The Nest Recording Studio in Los Angeles and mixed by Justin Tinucci.This is the third single of their upcoming second EP, 'Liberty.' DUPLEXITY'S first EP, 'Billboards,' released in 2023, peaked on the iTunes Alternative chart at #3 and has been streamed over 1.2 million times. Their second single, Drop the Act, peaked at #5 on the iTunes Alternative Singles Chart and has been streamed over 250k times. DUPLEXITY plans to compete as a finalist in the Rolling Stone“America's Next Top Hitmaker” competition and was recently named by SPIN magazine as“one of the most promising names to remember in 2024”.

DUPLEXITY performs 'IRON GIANT' Live at Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, CA May 25th 2024

