The Argentine announced a new policy on Thursday to simplify steel imports, targeting key materials crucial for the economy.



The move aims to increase competitiveness and reduce the high "Argentine cost." Local products often become significantly more expensive than the global average.



The of Econom , through its and Commerce Secretariat, modified the existing technical regulations.



These regulations previously governed steel imports, making them cumbersome. The new changes will lower the cost of importing steel, a product that in Argentina can be up to 50% more expensive than internationally.



According to the official statement, 31% of steel imports will no longer require customs intervention.



This reduction in bureaucratic hurdles will increase supply. Consequently, competition will heighten, leading to lower prices in the market.







The government's initiative will simplify procedures and reduce costs for key production sectors.



Automotive, auto parts, and metalworking industries will benefit significantly. They will no longer need to seek exceptions for importing steel not intended for construction.



Additionally, manufacturers of appliances like washing machines can now use steel sheets without additional paperwork.



The broader goal of this initiative is to enhance competition in the market. This increase in competition is expected to drive down prices for consumers.



Another significant change in the new regulation involves the certification processes. Previously, local certifiers had to visit foreign suppliers' plants twice a year.



Now, these certifiers will only need to conduct one visit every two years. This change drastically reduces certification costs, directly benefiting the industry.



Steel products intended for construction will see a substantial decrease in certification expenses. This decrease results from lower international certification costs.



Beyond steel, the Argentine governmen has also decided to simplify the importation of other construction materials.



These materials include cement and electrical installation supplies. Furthermore, the government has removed arbitrary controls that acted as non-tariff barriers.



These barriers previously applied to products like ceramic tiles, aluminum radiators, and solar collectors.



This policy shift forms part of Argentina's broader effort to create a more competitive and cost-effective industrial sector. This effort is critical for the country's economic health.

