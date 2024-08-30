Argentina’S Parallel Dollar Witnesses Its Largest Daily Drop In Weeks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Argentina, the parallel dollar fell significantly, dropping 20 pesos to a closing rate of 1,315 pesos per unit, marking its lowest point since June.



This decline, the steepest in the last three weeks, continues the downward trend of the "blue dollar."



This adjustment brought the gap between the parallel dollar and the official to its narrowest margin since June.



Specifically, the disparity now stands at 38 percent against the "wholesale" official dollar.



This rate is commonly used in foreign trade, as outlined by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (BCRA .







Meanwhile, the gap with the "retail" official dollar, which is accessible to the public, is now 33 percent.



These reductions result from strategic interventions by President Javier Milei's government and the Central Bank in the exchange market.



They have implemented a policy of a controlled devaluation of the official exchange rate by 2 percent monthly.



The government actively sells in a segment known as "Contado Con Liquidación" (CCL) to satisfy demand and curb any surge in the dollar rate.



The CCL segment remained stable today, closing at an average of 1,289 pesos per unit.



Meanwhile, the "Electronic Payments Market" (MEP) ended the day without notable changes, stabilizing around 1,276 pesos.



Just this week, the "blue dollar" has decreased by 35 pesos, equating to a 2.5 percent fall.



By the end of August, it has lost around 55 pesos, or 4 percent, highlighting the government's efforts to stabilize the currency market and reduce economic volatility.

What Does it Mean

The significant drop in Argentina's parallel dólar indicates effective government intervention in the currency market.



By reducing the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates, the government seeks to stabilize the economy and diminish uncertainty.



Their controlled devaluation strategy and targeted interventions in various financial segments aim to manage inflation and uphold economic stability amid persistent fiscal challenges.

