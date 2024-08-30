Shiprock Capital Announces Further Senior Operations Hire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced that Craig McCormack has joined as Senior Operations and Specialist.

Craig has 17 years of experience in alternative asset management. He spent the last two years as a senior technical operations analyst at Maniyar Capital. Before that he was head of operations at Finex Investment Management and an execution trader prior to that. He has held a variety of senior roles in operations over numerous firms focusing on a wide range of investment strategies including GLG Partners, BTG Pactual and Bybrook Capital. He has a degree in Philosophy from the University of Surrey.

Andrey Pavlichenkov, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Shiprock, said,“We are delighted to welcome Craig to the firm, he brings very significant experience to the firm, and will add to our operational infrastructure and talent base.”

Craig McCormack, Senior Operations and Technology Specialist at Shiprock, added,“Shiprock is a very exciting place to be, it is one of the top performing firms in the space, having grown significantly since launching at the beginning of 2023. I am looking forward to joining the team.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

