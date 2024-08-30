Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Elevates Biodiversity Awareness Through Its 'The Gathering Of Giants'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HABARANA, SRI LANKA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts together with Cinnamon Nature Trails proudly hosted the second annual 'The Gathering of Giants' event at Cinnamon Habarana Complex from August 9th to 11th, 2024, in partnership with Seylan Bank, attracting wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and nature lovers from around the world. The event, which centred around the awe-inspiring elephant gathering at Minneriya and Kaudulla National Parks , offered attendees a once-in-a-lifetime experience to witness and learn about one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles.The event kicked off with a series of statistically focused thought-provoking sessions led by distinguished conservation subject matter experts. Dr. Sumith Pilapitiya, Dr. Prithviraj Fernando, and Rohan Pethiyagoda provided invaluable insights into the conservation challenges facing Sri Lanka's wildlife, with a particular focus on the majestic Asian elephants. These experts, all highly respected in their fields, shared their knowledge and experiences along with the research they had conducted during the past few years, highlighting the critical need for continued conservation efforts to protect these gentle giants from the threats of habitat loss and human-elephant conflict.A highlight of the event was the keynote address by renowned Indian conservationist and author Valmik Thapar. Thapar captivated the audience with an immersive storytelling experience, recounting the life of 'Charger,' a legendary tiger from Ranthambore National Park in India. His narration brought the wilderness of Ranthambore to life, offering a glimpse into the world of one of India's most iconic big cats.In addition to the insightful sessions, participants were guided through the Minneriya and Kaudulla National Parks to witness the great gathering of Asian Elephants, where they could directly observe and appreciate the intricate behaviours of the elephant gathering, deepening their understanding of the conservation efforts discussed by the experts. The sight of herds of elephants socialising, bathing, and feeding by the ancient Minneriya tank left attendees with unforgettable memories and a deeper appreciation for Sri Lanka's natural heritage.The event concluded with a Gala Night dinner, where attendees celebrated the success of 'The Gathering of Giants' and reflected on the inspiring discussions and experiences shared over the three days. The evening was a fitting end to an event that not only raised awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation but also reinforced Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' commitment to promoting peaceful human-elephant coexistence.Hishan Singhawansa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, commented,“Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has long been a champion of conservation efforts in Sri Lanka. 'The Gathering of Giants' is a testament to our dedication to protecting the country's unique natural environment and promoting sustainable tourism. We are honoured to have hosted this event, which has become a key platform for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration among conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.”Johan Aschan, Area Vice President Sri Lanka Resorts, stated,“The Cinnamon Habarana Complex is proud to be at the forefront of sustainable tourism in Sri Lanka. The 'Gathering of Giants' is not just an event but a powerful demonstration of our commitment to preserving the natural environment and fostering a deeper understanding of the delicate balance between humans and wildlife. By aligning this event with the spectacular globally recognised wildlife spectacle known as The Great Elephant Gathering of Asia, our efforts highlight the critical importance of conservation in maintaining these natural phenomena. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to position Sri Lanka as a premier wildlife destination, where visitors can experience the nature while contributing to its preservation. Our dedication to environmental sustainability is reflected in every aspect of our operations, and events like these allow us to actively participate in the global conversation efforts, ensuring that future generations can continue to witness these extraordinary natural spectacles.”Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Cinnamon Nature Trails will continue to protect and conserve this natural phenomenon while raising awareness both locally and globally. The 'Gathering of Giants' event stands as a powerful testament to the commitment to safeguarding one of Sri Lanka's most precious natural phenomena for future generations.

