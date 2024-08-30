Pro-Level Mobile Vlogging: Infinix Launches ZERO 40 Series With Front And Rear 4K Prostable Video Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Infinix , a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, has just introduced the newest models in its flagship ZERO 40 Series-the ZERO 40 5G and its version. These models are the only in their class equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, capable of up to 4K recording on both the front and rear cameras, and featuring ProStable video capabilities. They are also the first

to support seamless and efficient shooting with GoPro connectivity, through the Works with GoPro program. Combining superior camera performance with fashionable design, the new Infinix ZERO smartphones position themselves as the top choice for a vlogging-driven modern lifestyle.

"Developing the perfect camera and features for vlogging is one of the major trends in smartphone development today. With this in mind, we've created a flagship smartphone equipped with front and rear 4K 60FPS ProStable video recording. Our goal is to elevate smartphone video recording to pro-level quality, empowering everyone to become the cinematographer of their own life,"

said Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

ProStable Video Vlogging Capabilities

The Infinix ZERO 40 Series elevates vlogging with enhanced camera performance, comprehensive AI support, and connectivity with GoPro, allowing users to seamlessly shoot, edit, and share their content. The ZERO 40 5G features an impressive front-facing 50MP camera with 4K 60FPS Ultra-HD video capability. The rear camera provides 4K clarity, along with 108MP OIS for capturing intricate details. It also features a 120° Ultra-Wide lens with a 50MP sensor at a main camera level, marking the first time Infinix has used a 50MP Ultra-Wide angle lens. With ProStable video capabilities, it ensures stable image capture for both photos and videos. Whether taking selfies or recording videos, PDAF (Phase Detection AutoFocus) guarantees sharp, high-quality content every time. During recording, three microphones of ZERO 40 5G provide precise directional sound capture and effective noise reduction, delivering immersive stereophonic sound.

Vlog Mode makes vlog creation simple and enjoyable. Users can instantly create a vlog by tapping a button and following prompts. When working with multiple materials, they can choose from templates in the album, and the ZERO 40 Series will automatically detect highlights to craft an exceptional vlog with one tap. The one-tap share feature allows users to quickly post their finished vlogs to social platforms, ensuring that sharing life's moments is as easy as possible.

Additionally, the phone's integration with GoPro ensures simple operations and seamless connectivity with GoPro devices. The Infinix ZERO 40 Series offers a GoPro Mode that allows users to directly adjust GoPro device parameters. The phone can also serve as a monitor, enabling real-time observation and adjustment of GoPro footage.

The Infinix ZERO 40 Series excels in creative photography, offering preset modes for long exposures that encourage artistic shots. The series' new RAW HDR solution, powered by AI, enhances colors and preserves details even in backlit settings. Its Zoom Flashlight allows for adjustable flash intensity, ensuring detailed low-light shots. The Super Night function captures vivid night scenes by restoring both highlights and shadows. Additionally, the ZERO 40 5G features portrait bokeh and spot functions that sharpen the subject while softly blurring the background, creating a cinematic effect.

Trendsetting Design for the Young Generation

As Infinix's flagship smartphone, the ZERO 40 Series is designed to lead in style. Partnering with WGSN, a global trend forecasting authority, Infinix crafted three trendsetting colors for 2025: Violet Garden, Blossom Glow, and Misty Aqua. Violet Garden, the highlight for the ZERO 40 5G, features a velvet-like matte finish, while Blossom Glow and Misty Aqua showcase a Rock Sand Texture.

The design of the ZERO 40 Series back panel features the "Storyline" theme. Using a design language of separated lines, it creates different texture expressions within the same color tone, resulting in a visually layered aesthetic. This design symbolizes the richness of life and emotions perceived by the ZERO Series. The rear camera aesthetics are highlighted by a centrally positioned circular ring and a symmetrical design, offering a balanced and premium look. This is further enhanced by the Curved Cloud Step Ring, which contributes to a seamless, high-end effect.

The trend-driven design philosophy also extends to the device's lightweight body and curvature details. The ZERO 40 5G weighs just 195g, while the 4G version is even lighter at 180g. The ZERO 40 5G is as thin as 7.9mm, and the 4G version is at 7.7mm. Their Ultra Slim 3D Curved Screen with a 55° golden curvature provides a comfortable grip and perfect hand feel, with a subtle curve for a more immersive screen experience.

Performance Upgrades for a Vibrant Lifestyle

The ZERO 40 5G's flagship-grade 6.78-inch display boasts a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive viewing experience for any content. The ZERO 40 features a 120Hz refresh rate. The ZERO 40 Series' 1500Hz Game Instantaneous Touch Sampling Rate provides precise touch response and immediate feedback, enhancing gaming control. The 10-bit AMOLED display offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and advanced calibration for exceptional color accuracy. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and High Brightness Mode, ensuring clarity even in outdoor settings. Additionally, it includes an Eye-care Mode (TUV Rheinland Certified) to reduce visual fatigue from prolonged use. Protected by its Corning® Gorilla® Glass, the screen ensures durability and scratch resistance.

The ZERO 40 Series features advanced chipsets for a smooth user experience. The ZERO 40 5G is equipped with the D8200 Ultimate 5G Processor, supporting up to 512GB of storage and 24GB of extended RAM. The ZERO 40 4G version features the latest G100 processor, with up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of extended RAM. The ZERO 40 Series boasts a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with 45W wired fast charging, the ZERO 40 5G also supports 20W wireless fast charging. Infinix's Extreme-Temp Tech ensures that the ZERO 40 Series can charge at 2.5W even at temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for snowy environments.

The ZERO 40 Series also includes enhancements for better gaming and entertainment, and more accurate navigation. Super WiFi ensures smooth, stable connectivity during gaming, video calls, and online meetings. Enhanced positioning and navigation accuracy significantly elevate the travel experience.

Smart Living Starts with the ZERO 40

As one of the first smartphones integrate Google Gemini, the ZERO 40 Series introduces an AI Assistant that offers powerful features like script writing, translation, search, and summarization. The AI capabilities of the ZERO 40 Series extend further into daily life, enhancing both functionality and user experience. AI-generated wallpapers bring a touch of personalization, while AI audio noise reduction ensures crystal-clear call quality. JBL Joint Tuning optimizes the phone's sound for an immersive audio experience. The AOD (Always On Display) feature conveniently shows time, weather, and other essential information when the phone is placed horizontally for charging, without requiring direct interaction. Additionally, the IR Remote Control allows seamless management of smart home appliances via Welife, and the NFC wallet securely stores all your cards, eliminating the need to carry physical ones.

The ZERO 40 Series supports upgrades to Android 16, allowing users to experience the latest features and user interface improvements brought by the newest Android version, keeping the phone fresh with long-term use. The ZERO 40 Series also supports up to 3 years of security patch updates, doing its utmost to ensure the safety of users.

Pricing & Availability:

Starting at $289, the Infinix ZERO 40 will be available in Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black.

Starting at $399, the Infinix ZERO 40 5G will be available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black.

Pricing will vary by region, with details to be announced at regional launches.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit:

