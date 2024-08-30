2024 Big Data Expo Attracts 400+ Exhibitors By New Forms, Marking An Important Milestone For The 10Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUIYANG, China, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by

Huanqiu.

The China International Big Data 2024 commenced on August 28 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Themed "Smart Digital Shapes Thriving Digital Economy", the expo has attracted 21,000+ registered guests and 414 exhibitors from home and abroad.

The 2024 Big Data Expo is hosted by China's national data bureau and organized by Guizhou provincial people's government. Liu Liehong, head of China's National Data Administration, said at the opening ceremony, "After ten years of development, the Big Data Expo has become an important platform to guide innovation trends, showcase industrial achievements, and promote opening-up and cooperation in the data field of China."

Our journalist was told by the organizing committee that the expo takes an enterprise-centered approach to provide a 60,000 sqm exhibition zone, covering six key thematic sections of digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, data valuation, etc. The exhibitors include industrial giants like Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and JD, as well as 77 overseas enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions e.g. the United States, Germany and Canada. They will collectively present cutting-edge digital technologies, solutions and innovative applications in various segments.

The 2024 Big Data Expo encourages and supports enterprises to conduct industrial exchange activities and characteristic activities. There will be 90+ diverse activities including 25 industrial exchanges, 20+ serial characteristic activities and dozens of release events. Among them, the industrial exchange activities concentrate on topics like international data space, cultivation of digital talents, smart cities and artificial intelligence, while the achievements release events cover the top 10 leading technological achievements and 57 outstanding technological achievements.

Photo -