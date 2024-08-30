Announcement Of Change In The Total Number Of Votes In AB SKF

As per 30 August 2024, there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,265,933 shares are of Series A and 426,085,135 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,874,446.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 August 2024 at 08.00 CEST.

