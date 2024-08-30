عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


8/30/2024 2:30:55 AM

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 August 2024 to 28 August 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 800 shares during the period from 22 August 2024 to 28 August 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 August 2024 to 28 August 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 August 2024 600 36.05 36.10 36.00 21 630
23 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
26 August 2024 1 800 36.22 36.40 36.00 65 196
27 August 2024 1 500 36.38 36.50 36.30 54 570
28 August 2024 900 36.20 36.30 36.10 32 580
Total 4 800 173 976


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
23 August 2024 1 606 36.44 36.60 36.20 58 523
26 August 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 August 2024 1 494 36.52 36.70 36.40 54 561
28 August 2024 1 500 36.35 36.50 36.22 54 525
Total 4 600 167 609

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 156 shares.

On 28 August 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 854 285 own shares, or 3.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240830E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

