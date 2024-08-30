Mike Lockwood Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author The E-Myth Evolution Alongside Michael E. Gerber

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Lockwood

IRVINE , CA, USA , August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a dynamic partnership with Mike Lockwood, who will co-author the highly anticipated book, "The E-Myth Evolution," alongside the legendary Michael E. Gerber and an exceptional team of authors.

Scheduled for release in Fall 2024, "The E-Myth Evolution" aims to engage readers with its powerful narratives of overcoming challenges and achieving success.



About Mike Lockwood:

Mike Lockwood is a distinguished advisor representative with Oakwood Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. Over the course of 37 years, Mike has expanded his practice to include 21 team members, consisting of 11 advisors and 10 staff members, currently managing over $1.5 billion in assets (as of April 1, 2024). His clientele includes healthcare professionals, governmental employees, executives, and retirees.



Mike is a firm believer in a team approach, helping clients navigate their financial decisions towards achieving ultimate financial independence. By employing a process-driven strategy that begins with understanding clients' values and goals, Mike fosters true partnerships with clients and their families. He emphasizes the importance of these values and goals before any financial decisions are made.



Outstanding service and a commitment to excellence define Mike and the Oakwood Wealth Partners team. Mike's motto, "to make those around him better for both clients and teammates," reflects his dedication to client success.



With dual degrees in Finance and Marketing from California State University, Bakersfield, Mike furthered his education by becoming a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM practitioner in 1994. For 37 years, he has prioritized clients' best interests, adhering to Lincoln Financial Advisors' motto, "Serve First, Last and AlwaysTM." Mike has also been invited to conduct seminars on topics such as Social Security, Retirement Income Planning, Investments 101, Basic Financial Planning, and practice management.



Mike is also a published author. In December 2023, he released his first book, "Decision Decade," which addresses crucial decisions related to retirement within the five years before and after this milestone.



Nationally recognized for his commitment to the Retirement Planning Process, Mike is a former board member and lifetime member of The Resource Group (TRG), an exclusive network of top planners within Lincoln Financial Advisors. Locally, he actively participates in various charities and youth sports organizations.



Outside the office, Mike is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Michelle, have been married for over 33 years. Their eldest son, Nick, is in his fifth year as a financial advisor with Oakwood Wealth Partners. Their younger son, Grant, also works in the financial services industry, while their daughter, Lauren, is an elementary teacher in Northern California.



Contact Mike Lockwood:

.Email: ...

.Website:

.

.

.



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Mike Lockwood join the team for "The E-Myth Evolution" and looks forward to the invaluable insights he will bring to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of "The E-Myth Evolution."

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.