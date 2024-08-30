Successbooks® Announces New Publishing Deal With Devi Jade To Co-Author Unlocking Success” With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT LAKE , UT , USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce an exciting new collaboration with Devi Jade, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success," alongside an exceptional group of authors, including the renowned Jack Canfield.



Scheduled for release in late Fall 2024, "Unlocking Success" is poised to engage and inspire readers with its powerful stories and actionable insights, offering a roadmap to achieving personal and professional fulfillment.



Devi Jade is a revered Mystic and Seer, embodying the Divine Feminine and is the Wisdom Keeper and Holy Woman of the Lakota Sioux. For over 35 years, Devi has served all individuals seeking sacred wisdom. She is the bridge between worlds of all creation. Consecrations in other cultures reflect her deep commitment, inspiring compassion, kindness, and alignment with one's highest potential.



As a Grand Master of Holy White Fire Reiki, she initiates students globally. Her expertise includes Certified Trainer under Jack Canfield, Tony Robbins, and 25 years as a NLP Master Trainer. Devi Jade specializes in healing the body, mind, and inner child. She leads sacred retreats, teaching the wisdom of the Ancients, and founded the Sacred Heart Fire Energy Reiki Mystery School.



Devi Jade is the best-selling author of“Grandmothers Are Grandmasters,” a renowned poet, author of children's books, and a sought-after speaker promoting collective consciousness through ancient rituals.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Devi Jade as a co-author of "Unlocking Success." Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, which promises to captivate and empower readers with the collective wisdom of Devi Jade, Jack Canfield, and other exceptional co-authors.

