Enterprise Mobility Market: Exploring The Trends, Dynamics, And Investment Opportunities In The Industry In 2020-2027

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global enterprise mobility was valued at $19.65 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $151.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The mobile device management solution segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to increase in adoption of mobile devices in organizations and rise in need to manage these devices of employees.

Enterprise mobility solution helps organizations to proficiently collect and manage organizations' critical data through multiple data touchpoints and mobile devices of employees. In addition, rise in usage of mobile devices and mobile application in various organizations to increase customer satisfaction and resolve customer issues faster boosts the market growth. Furthermore, surge in data & mobile devices in organizations and increase in cloud & mobile application in various industries significantly boost the growth of the global enterprise mobility market. In addition, surge in BYOD trend in organizations positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of awareness in developing nations are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based technology among enterprises is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the enterprise mobility market.

Furthermore, the large enterprises segment is expected to garner significant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of enterprise mobility solution among large enterprises to increase their customers and surge their enterprise mobility market revenue. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of BYOD culture in small & medium enterprises.

Region-wise, the enterprise mobility market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in focus of corporate toward enterprise mobility and presence of major vendors across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of BYOD culture and rise in need to protect company's critical data from various cyber-attacks.

The key players profiled in the enterprise mobility market analysis are Amtel, Inc., Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys, Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sophos Ltd., Soti, Inc., and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Furthermore, they have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

