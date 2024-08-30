Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Joins Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' As Investor And Culinary Advisor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India - August 29, 2024: Ahead of National Nutrition Week, Greenday is thrilled to announce that MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria has joined the 'Better Nutrition' brand as both an investor and advisor, further strengthening the company's commitment to revolutionizing nutrition in India. This exciting development comes on the heels of PV Sindhu's recent endorsement and in the brand.



Pankaj Bhadouria, a renowned culinary expert and India's 1st MasterChef, brings her vast experience and passion for healthy cooking to Greenday. As the new product development lead, Pankaj will be instrumental in creating innovative biofortified food products that cater to the health-conscious consumer.



Pankaj Bhadouria's endorsement and investment with Greenday crystallized after she experienced the company's product firsthand. Realizing that this venture aligned perfectly with her passion for mindfully blending nourishment with flavour, Pankaj felt a profound connection. This sense of shared roots brought her directly to the fields and farmers, inspiring her to become a part of the 'Better Nutrition' brand.



Pankaj Bhadouria stated, "I am excited to partner with Greenday and its brand 'Better Nutrition'. This collaboration aligns perfectly with my passion for promoting healthy eating habits. Together, we aim to develop products that not only enhance nutrition but also delight the palate."



Greenday's mission to combat micronutrient deficiencies through biofortification is further bolstered by this partnership. The company's robust supply chain, featuring 80 plus agri-input stores and strong farmer connections, ensures a steady supply of high-quality biofortified crops. The omnichannel vision of Greenday integrates both online and offline platforms to provide a seamless consumer experience, making biofortified products more accessible to a broader audience.



Prateek Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Greenday, expressed his enthusiasm, "Having MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria on board is a significant milestone for Greenday. Her culinary expertise and commitment to healthy living will be invaluable as we continue to develop and promote our range of biofortified products. Alongside PV Sindhu, Pankaj's involvement will help us reach new heights in our mission to enhance the nutritional quality of food in India."



PV Sindhu also welcomed Pankaj, saying, "It's wonderful to see such talented and passionate individuals joining our mission. With Pankaj's expertise in healthy cooking and my focus on sports nutrition, we are well-equipped to make a significant impact on health and nutrition in India."



Greenday continues to lead the charge in creating a traceable supply chain for biofortified foods, addressing critical issues in the agricultural value chain, and setting a high standard in the agritech sector.



About Better Nutrition:



Better Nutrition is dedicated to advancing health and well-being through innovative nutritional solutions. By integrating advanced research and cutting-edge technology, Better Nutrition aims to enhance health with a diverse range of products.



About Greenday:



Greenday is an agritech startup focused on developing 'Nutrifarms' using biofortified seeds and advanced agronomic practices. With a mission to enhance the nutritional quality of food, Greenday works closely with farmers and global partners to create sustainable and impactful agricultural solutions.

Company :-Storytellers 101 PR

User :- Sheetal Nanda

Email :...

Mobile:- 9827017974