In Kherson Region, Six People Were Injured By Russian Strikes Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, six people were in Russian strikes over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Faceboo .

According to him, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Pryozerne, Shyroka Balka, Novodmitrivka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Shostakove, Orlove, Arkhangelske, Potemkino, Burgunka, Tomaryne, Kachkarivka and Kherson came under enemy fir and air strikes.

Russian hit a post office, a shopping center and a store, residential areas of the settlements, including a multi-storey building and seven private houses.

The invaders damaged gas pipelines, a garage, private cars, agricultural machinery and a bus.

Six people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kherson region, Russians dropped explosives from a drone, injuring a 59-year-old man.