Azeri Light Oil Price Rises

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the "Azeri Light"
brand in the world market increased by $1.42 or 1.72%, reaching
$84.04, Azernews reports.
According to the auction results, the price of October futures
for brent oil amounted to $80.17.
In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of
one barrel of oil was calculated at $75.
It should be noted that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the maximum price
was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly
produced within the framework of the contract for the development
of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) fields block. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% share in the
contract.
