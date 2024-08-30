Šiaulių Bankas Has Successfully Placed EUR 300 Million Note Issue On The International Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ ŠIAULIŲ BANKAS.

Šiaulių Bankas AB has successfully placed EUR 300 million issue of 4.25-year senior preferred fixed rate reset notes with an optional call date and interest rate reset at 3.25 years from issue as debut on the international debt capital markets. The annual fixed rate coupon on the notes up to the reset date will be 4.853 %. Settlement will take place on 5 September 2024. Listing of the notes will be on Euronext Dublin.

The notes have been allocated to almost 100 institutional investors from the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Baltic States and other countries, including international public financial institutions.

"We would like to thank international investors for their confidence. This note issue shows that we are also attractive to institutional fixed income investors, who demonstrate their confidence in both Šiaulių Bankas potential and the prospects of the Lithuanian economy.

We are the largest Lithuanian-incorporated bank, and we aim to become the financial institution of first choice in Lithuania for domestic consumers. This issue will not only strengthen the image of Šiaulių Bankas in the international financial markets, but will also significantly contribute to the implementation of the Bank's strategic plans," says Tomas Varenbergas, Board Member, Head of Investment Management Division of Šiaulių Bankas.

The proceeds of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes, including to strengthen funding structure of Šiaulių Bankas, meet existing and future minimum own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) targets, and improve its liquidity position. Previous liabilities may also be refinanced by the present issue.

The notes rated Baa1 with a stable outlook by the international rating agency Moody's.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Šiaulių Bankas mandated global market players Citigroup, Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley as well as Šiaulių Bankas AB as Joint Lead Managers.

Šiaulių Bankas as the issuer was advised on legal matters by Dentons UK and Middle East LLP and TGS Baltic as lead issuer's legal counsel. The Joint Lead Managers were advised by Linklaters LLP and Sorainen on legal issues.

