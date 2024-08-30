عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


8/30/2024 2:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 29th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,163
Lowest price per share (pence): 675.00
Highest price per share (pence): 695.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 683.6061

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 683.6061 2,163 675.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
29 August 2024 08:37:52 117 695.00 XLON 00295377934TRLO1
29 August 2024 08:58:14 77 695.00 XLON 00295393985TRLO1
29 August 2024 08:58:14 4 695.00 XLON 00295393986TRLO1
29 August 2024 09:18:59 27 695.00 XLON 00295412759TRLO1
29 August 2024 09:23:37 109 691.00 XLON 00295416334TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:43 119 690.00 XLON 00295532862TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:44 45 689.00 XLON 00295532891TRLO1
29 August 2024 10:55:44 64 689.00 XLON 00295532892TRLO1
29 August 2024 11:11:39 113 685.00 XLON 00295537386TRLO1
29 August 2024 11:11:39 113 683.00 XLON 00295537387TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:17:06 113 685.00 XLON 00295539161TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:17:06 109 686.00 XLON 00295539162TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:21:39 109 685.00 XLON 00295539353TRLO1
29 August 2024 12:50:20 114 684.00 XLON 00295540270TRLO1
29 August 2024 13:33:35 112 681.00 XLON 00295541553TRLO1
29 August 2024 14:13:58 115 675.00 XLON 00295542269TRLO1
29 August 2024 14:47:12 112 676.00 XLON 00295543531TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:02:12 117 677.00 XLON 00295544071TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:19:00 95 679.00 XLON 00295544712TRLO1
29 August 2024 15:36:06 112 679.00 XLON 00295545605TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:13:37 116 677.00 XLON 00295547403TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:19:23 1 679.00 XLON 00295547675TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:19:23 4 679.00 XLON 00295547676TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:21:22 101 678.00 XLON 00295547793TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:26:06 41 679.00 XLON 00295548061TRLO1
29 August 2024 16:29:50 4 679.00 XLON 00295548256TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108618318


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search