Unaudited Financial Report For The Second Quarter And 6 Months Of 2024

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is -13,140 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00292 EUR.

As of 30 June 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,674,751 euros. The equity of the company was 1,674,226 euros, corresponding to 99.97 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position