Brunel: Peter De Laat Appointed As CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam, 30 August 2024 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the appointment of Peter de Laat as Chief Executive Officer.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Peter de Laat as CEO as of 1 October 2024, succeeding Jilko Andringa. Peter de Laat joined Brunel in 2012 and was appointed Chief Officer in 2014.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frank van der Vloed:“After a thorough evaluation process we are pleased to appoint Peter de Laat. His extensive knowledge of and broad experience with the Brunel business makes him an excellent candidate for the CEO position”.

Peter de Laat:“I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to continue building and strengthening Brunel. Brunel is a unique company, and I'm excited to take on this new responsibility and about the prospect of leading Brunel through all the developments in the industry and markets. I look forward to continue working with all the talented people in Brunel to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.

The Supervisory Board is leading the search for a suitable successor for the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Source: Brunel International N.V.

Attachment

Press Release