Mrunal Thakur Shares A Throwback Video Of Her 'Pippa' Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Mrunal Thakur has shared a throwback behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the shoot of the 2023 biographical war 'Pippa', wishing her co-star Priyanshu Painyuli, 'happy janam diwas'.

Priyanshu turned 36 on August 29. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video in which we can see her giving a view of her 'Pippa' family.

The video begins with the birthday boy Priyanshu, who is in his character's look of Major Mehta. The video then shows the lead of the movie Ishaan Khatter, who essayed the role of Captain Balram Singh Mehta.

We can then see the senior actress Soni Razdan as Maati, waving to the cameras.

The video is captioned as: "Ain't no body like you Broski... Happy janam diwas Priyanshu Painyuli... We love you...#imisspippafam".

'Pippa' is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films, with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur as producers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film 'Kalki 2898AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Son of Sardar 2', and 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in the kitty.