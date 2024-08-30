Soler Battles To Podium Spot At Vuelta Summit Finish

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Wellens declares GC ambitions with 5th in Renewi TT ​

Marc Soler edged closer to an elusive stage win for the Catalan at the Vuelta España, taking 3rd place from the day-long escape behind stage winner Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma).

Soler jumped from kilometre zero and formed a strong group of 9 riders which would build a lead of almost 10 minutes to the peloton on the relatively short stage from Ourense to the Estación de montaña de Manzaneda (137km). Soler hit-out again as the group approached the base of the final climb with -13km but would be undone by Castrillo and Max Poole (DSM Firmenich) who took 2nd.

Soler:“We all wanted to win today but Pablo was the strongest and I'm pleased for him. It was good to be out front another day fighting in the breakaway but with desire to try again for a victory in the coming days. The sensations are good personally and also the team in general are strong so we'll aim to be on the attack again for sure.”

Meanwhile in Belgium Tim Wellens put in a solid time against the clock in the ITT at the Renewi Tour which resumed in Tessenderlo (15.4km), finishing in 5th spot with a time of 17'15”, some 16” shy of stage winner and new race leader Alex Segaert (Lotto-Dstny).

The Belgian TT champion now sits 4th overall ahead of tomorrow's pan flat day from Blankenberge to Ardooie (185.5km).

Vuelta España stage 12 results

1 Castrillo (Kern Pharma) 3:36:12

2 Poole (DSM Firmenich) +8”

3 Soler (UAE Team Emirates) +16”

Renewi Tour stage 2 results

1 Segaert (Lotto Dstny) 16:59

2 Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) +7”

3 Bissegger (EF Education Easypost) +10”

5 Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) +16”



