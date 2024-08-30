Serbia, France Ink Agreements To Promote Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Belgrade, Aug 30 (IANS) Serbia and France signed a series of preliminary agreements on nuclear energy, and strategic raw materials, as well as a deal on the of French Rafale fighter jets.

French President Emmanuel arrived in Serbia for a two-day visit on Thursday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held talks with him, and they witnessed the signing of over a dozen agreements between and enterprises of the two nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a subsequent press conference, Vucic emphasised the depth of the discussions, which covered bilateral relations, Serbia's European Union (EU) accession process, and broader European and global issues.

"The agreements we signed today touch every aspect of our social and economic life," Vucic said. He also emphasised the importance of Serbia's purchase of 12 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Macron said the agreements signed reflect France's support for Serbia's EU integration through enhanced ties. "We must reform the European Union and expand it," Macron said.

In addition to letters of intent on nuclear energy and strategic raw materials, as well as the purchase agreement for Rafale fighter jets, the two countries also secured letters of intent on environmental protection, healthcare, agricultural and food industry, tourism, and infrastructure projects.