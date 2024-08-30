Coorg To Chikmagaluru: Top 5 Places To Visit This Weekend Near Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Here is the list of top weekend getaways near Bengaluru, offering majestic sites, lush landscapes, historical ruins, and serene wildlife experiences.

Enjoy the picturesque Chikmagalur with its coffee estates, visit Mullayanagiri, the highest peak in Karnataka, and explore the tranquil Kudremukh National Park with its lush greenery and diverse wildlife.

Explore the grandeur of Mysore Palace, take in the panoramic views from Mount Chamundi, stroll through the stunning Brindhavan Gardens, famous for its musical fountains and illuminated evening shows





Explore the lush coffee plantations of Coorg, visit the picturesque Abbey Falls, and experience the Dubare Elephant Camp, where you can interact with elephants and enjoy the tranquility of this hill station





Embark on thrilling wildlife safaris in Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its diverse fauna and picturesque landscapes, and unwind by the Kabini River, enjoying the serene natural surroundings and potential sightings of elephants and other wildlife.

Wander the ancient ruins of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and marvel at the stone temples and royal palaces that reflect the rich history and architectural splendor of the Vijayanagar Empire

