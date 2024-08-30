EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Not Ready To....' 'Vaishali' Actor Suparna Anand REVEALS Why She Left Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suparna Anand, the who won the hearts of Malayalis through films like "Vaishali" and "Njan Gandharvan," has spoken out for the first time about her experiences since the release of the Hema Committee Report. Despite starring in only four films, Suparna became deeply embedded in the hearts of Malayali audiences. However, she suddenly disappeared from the after reaching the height of her stardom with movies like "Vaishali" and "Njan Gandharvan." Now, 35 years later, as the issue of violence against women in the Malayalam film industry becomes a major topic of national discussion, Suparna has opened up about the challenges she faced.

Suparna Anand revealed to Asianet News that she had to leave the Malayalam film industry due to the bitter experiences she faced. She specifically mentioned actor Mukesh, stating that he disrespected womanhood, and called for him to resign from his position as an MLA.



"It was always there. It's not a new thing. It's not a myth. So when they don't say anything we understand that there was an element, who is putting pressure on you. The reason I left the industry is because I was not ready for anything of this sort. Everybody is not ready for it. There are people who are ready for it. I would not like to name anybody. I don't think it's a great idea to say it after 35 years. It's too many years, it's not worth it," she said.

When asked about actor and MLA Mukesh, Vaishali said, "Mukesh should resign or he should prove it. If you are coming in the society to take care of the society, you have to be a clean person. How can I an MLA who is already convicted of something, who is charged with something? That is not right. He himself should do it. And do prove it and then come back."

Suparna Anand criticized the silence of veteran actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, expressing her astonishment. She also stated that the failure of their leadership led to the resignation of the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) governing committee. Suparna emphasized that the new governing committee of AMMA should move forward inclusively, ensuring that women are also in leadership roles. She added that the developments in Kerala should serve as a catalyst for the reform of the film industry across all languages.

