BBMP Issues Warning To Bengaluru Pgs: ‘Comply With Guidelines By September 15 Or Face License Revoke'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a stern warning to paying guest accommodations (PGs) in Bengaluru, giving them until September 15 to comply with the newly released guidelines. Failure to implement these guidelines by the deadline will result in the cancellation of their licenses, rendering them unauthorized and subject to closure.

Recently, the BBMP released a set of comprehensive guidelines aimed at regulating the operations of PGs across the city. The corporation has emphasized that any PGs operating without a valid license beyond the September 15 deadline will face immediate action.

BBMP is also actively gathering information on unauthorized PGs in the city. Despite the existence of over 25,000 PGs, only 2,000 have been issued valid licenses by the corporation so far. This significant gap has prompted the BBMP to intensify its efforts in identifying and cracking down on unlicensed PGs.

Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore has issued a clear warning to PG owners: obtain the necessary licenses by September 15, or risk closure. The BBMP is committed to ensuring that all PGs operate within the legal framework, and non-compliance will not be tolerated.

The new regulations mandate that all PG establishments, both new and existing, comply with a comprehensive set of requirements:



Surveillance : PG operators must install CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points as well as around the premises. All footage from these cameras must be preserved in both hardware and software backup storage for a minimum of 90 days.

Space Requirements : Each resident must be provided with at least 70 square feet of living space. Permits will be granted based on the building's amenities and the number of occupants it can safely accommodate.

Hygiene : PGs are required to maintain clean and hygienic bathroom and toilet facilities for their residents.

Water Supply : A mandatory provision of clean drinking water must be ensured. Additionally, each resident should have access to 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD) of water.

Food Safety : If a PG has its kitchen, the operator must obtain a license from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) within three months of receiving their business license.

Security : At least one security guard must be deployed 24/7 to ensure the safety of residents.

Fire Safety : Before issuing a commercial license, PG operators must secure a certificate from the relevant authority confirming that fire safety measures are in place.

Emergency Services : PG buildings must display a signboard with the helpline numbers for the BBMP (1533) and the police department (101).

First Aid : Each PG must provide a first aid kit for emergencies.

Waste Management : Adequate facilities for the segregation and disposal of solid waste must be arranged by the PG owners.