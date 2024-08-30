عربي


Romreal: Second Quarter (Q2) 2024 Results And Investor Presentation


8/30/2024 1:15:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RomReal hereby announces the results of the second quarter 2024 via the Report and an Investor presentation attached to this message.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RomReal Q2 2024 Presentation
  • RomReal Q2 2024 Report

