Romreal: Second Quarter (Q2) 2024 Results And Investor Presentation
Date
8/30/2024 1:15:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RomReal hereby announces the results of the second quarter 2024 via the Report and an Investor presentation attached to this message.
For further information, pls contact ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
RomReal Q2 2024 Presentation
RomReal Q2 2024 Report
MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108618209
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.