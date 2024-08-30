Hexagon Purus Maritime Supplies Freire Shipyard With Hydrogen Fuel System For New Greenpeace Vessel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Purus, has received a purchase order for a compressed hydrogen system from Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The system will be used on Greenpeace's new 75-meter vessel featuring advanced green technologies, including hydrogen and e-methanol power systems. The value of the order is approximately EUR 2.5 million (approx. NOK 29 million).

"We are delighted to support Greenpeace's mission to showcase innovative solutions for reducing maritime emissions," said Robert Haugen, Managing Director of Hexagon Purus Maritime. "This partnership underscores our commitment to pioneering zero-emission technologies and contributing to a sustainable future for the maritime industry."

Delivery of the hydrogen fuel system is scheduled for 2027.

The Greenpeace vessel, built by Freire Shipyard and designed by Dykstra will harness wind and solar power through over 2000 square meters of sails, battery packs, and solar panels. It will also feature advanced power systems enabling the use of green hydrogen and e-methanol to meet its remaining energy needs.

"Hexagon Purus is committed to actively leading the way in developing zero-emission alternatives”, says Guillermo Freire, Managing Director, Freire Shipyard.“After a comprehensive tender process, we became confident that Hexagon Purus Maritime had the ability and highest technical capabilities to deliver on this exciting project”.

Driving Energy Transformation

In 2023, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted a revised strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping. The revised strategy includes a common ambition to (i) reach net-zero GHG emission by or around 2050 and (ii) indicative milestones that call for reducing total GHG emissions of up to 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 measured from GHG emission levels in 2008.

Making green hydrogen available for use in the maritime sector is crucial to reducing the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Green hydrogen is expected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

About the market

Hexagon Purus combines maritime experience with extensive hydrogen storage expertise to provide a holistic approach to zero emission maritime solutions. Hexagon Purus is at the forefront of developing innovative hydrogen storage solutions with lightweight composite cylinders that are ideal for maritime applications.

Hexagon Purus' hydrogen storage and distribution business is well-positioned to support the ambitious energy transition required in the maritime sector - and to take a global leading role for integrated products in the emerging maritime hydrogen market. Together with partners, Hexagon Purus can cover major parts of the maritime hydrogen value chain.

About Freire Shipyard

Construcciones Navales P. Freire (Freire shipyard) is a family-owned company established in 1895 by Mr. Paulino Freire in Vigo (Spain). Today, Freire builds and repairs highly complex offshore, oceanographic, hydrographic, research and fishing vessels as well as luxurious yachts, tall ships, patrol vessels and tugs for the most demanding owners around the world.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Hexagon Purus Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Purus, provides compressed hydrogen fuel storage systems for maritime applications, helping to decarbonize the maritime industry. Hexagon Purus combines maritime experience with extensive hydrogen storage expertise to provide a holistic approach to zero emission maritime solutions. Hexagon Purus is at the forefront of developing innovative hydrogen storage solutions with lightweight composite cylinders that are ideal for maritime applications.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on X and LinkedIn.

