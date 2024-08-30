(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Les Ulis, August 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. FISCAL Q1 2024-25 LEXIBOOK REVENUES: + 4.14% DESPITE LOWER TOY SALES IN EUROPE IN A SLUGGISH CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT, THANKS TO SALES GROWTH IN FRANCE AND INTERNATIONALLY (OUTSIDE EUROPE). Sales growth for fiscal Q1 2024-25 was a slight +4.14% compared with Q1 N-1, which was up +1.14%. The climate of geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in Europe, and the decline in customer purchasing power are weighing on consumption. The 17% fall in sales in Europe (excluding France) was offset by sales growth in France, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East thanks to targeted marketing investments. The fall in toy sales (-17%) in a difficult market was offset by growth in sales of electronic products for children, notably audio products, watches and cameras. Licenses continue to perform well. Tensions over freight conditions continued to impact FOB sales, as customers turned to domestic sales in view of the sharp rise in transit costs, longer delivery times from Asia, and the unfavorable trend in the Euro/US Dollar exchange rate. FOB sales thus fell by 46.7%, while domestic sales rose by 27.5%. Q2 2024-2025, after an increase of 12.9% in 2023-2024, is also expected to grow slightly, depending on year-end deliveries and consumption trends. Substantial advertising investments in new markets and the very unfavorable trend in freight rates will have a significant impact on operating income and net income over the year. Lexibook (ISIN FR0000033599) today announced its sales (unaudited) for the period ending June 30, 2024 (period from April 1er to June 30).



Chiffre d'affaires consolidé (M€) 2021/2022 2022/2023 2023/2024 2024/2025 Var 1 er trimestre 5,08 6,93 7,01 7,3 +4,14% Dont FOB 1,31 2,22 2,21 1,18 -46,61% Dont Non FOB 3,77 4,71 4,8 6,12 +27,50% +4,14% Total 3 mois 5,08 6,93 7,01 7,3

Sales growth for fiscal Q1 2024-25 was a slight +4.14% compared with Q1 N-1, which was up +1.14%. The climate of geopolitical uncertainty, particularly in Europe, and the decline in customer purchasing power are weighing on consumption. Sales growth in France is the result of advertising investments and targeted promotions, particularly in the specialist network, where sales continue to grow.

The 17% drop in sales in Europe (excluding France) was due to lower consumption, particularly in Germany and Italy. This was offset by sales growth in France, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East, thanks to marketing investments to launch new products, win market share and establish the brand's reputation in territories where it is just starting out.

The fall in toy sales (-17%) in a difficult market was offset by growth in sales of electronic products for children, notably audio products, watches and cameras. Licenses continue to perform well, once again acting as a natural shield.

Tensions over freight conditions continued to impact FOB sales, as customers turned to domestic sales in view of the sharp rise in transit costs, longer delivery times from Asia, and the unfavorable trend in the euro/US dollar exchange rate. FOB sales thus fell by 46.7%, while domestic sales rose by 27.5%.

Outlook :

Q2 2024-2025, which grew by 12.9% in 2023-2024, is also expected to grow slightly, depending on year-end deliveries and consumption trends.

Advertising investments in new markets and the very unfavorable trend in freight rates will have a significant impact on operating income over the year. Container prices from Asia to Europe and the USA have rocketed, returning to levels close to those observed during the pandemic period, at a time when the Group is shipping most of its goods. With no possibility of adjusting rates this year, the impact on operating income and net income is unavoidable.

Financial calendar 2024/2025



2nd quarter sales 2024-2025: November 18, 2024

Half-year results to September 30, 2024: December 02, 2024

3rd quarter sales 2024-2025: February 17, 2025

4th quarter sales 2024-2025: May 19, 2025

Annual results to March 31, 2025: June 30, 2025 Availability of the Universal Registration Document as at March 31, 2025: June 30, 2025

ABOUT LEXIBOOK

LEXIBOOK®, owner of over 40 registered brands, is the leader in intelligent electronic leisure products for children. This success is based on a proven strategy of combining strong international licenses with high value-added consumer electronics products. This strategy, complemented by a policy of constant innovation, enables the Group to flourish internationally and to constantly develop new product ranges under the Group's brands. With over 35 million products on the market, the company now sells a product every 10 seconds worldwide! LEXIBOOK's share capital is made up of 7,763,319 shares listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. ISIN: FR0000033599 - ALLEX; ICB: 3743 - Consumer electronics.

Contact

LEXIBOOK Aymeric Le Cottier - CEO - 01 73 23 23 48 / ...

