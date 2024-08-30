Angelina Jolie Meets Fan With ALS At Film Festival, Gets Trolled

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie shared a heartfelt moment with a fan while promoting her upcoming biopic titled“Maria” at the prestigious 81st Venice Festival in Venice, Italy. However, she got trolled.

Jolie knelt down in a champagne hued gown while meeting a bed-ridden fan with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is a progressive neurodegenerative that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, and spent a few moments speaking with her fan.

However, it did not go down well with several netizens, who went on the comment section and said that it was all“for the cameras.”

A user said:“I feel this is inappropriate.”

“She thinks she is Mother Teresa,” said another.

One questioned:“Did she stage this ? or is it real?”

A netizen simply said:“All for the cameras.”

One said that the actress could have just“went to the person's home and did this without the cameras around I guess it's innocent Angelina Jolie.”

Another added:“She should've gone to see him. That's way too much.”

Talking about the actress, Jolie made a red carpet appearance ahead of the film's first official screening, in competition, at the event. The outfit worn by the actress was by designer and couture house Tamara Ralph. The stunning gown had draped detailing and a short train, with the number finished off with an elegant, fluffy faux-fur stole and a gold floral pin.

She chose to keep her tresses open and completed her look with smoky eyes and a bold statement red lip.

Her latest film is christened“Maria”, which is a biographical drama about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas and is directed by Pablo Larraín and produced by Fremantle. The film also stars Valeria Golino as her sister Yakinthi, and Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis.