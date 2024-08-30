عربي


Mowi ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 1.70 Today


8/30/2024 12:45:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.70 as from today 30 August 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


