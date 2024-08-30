Stephen Curry Agrees To $63 Million Extension With Warriors For 2026-27 Season
AP
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have agreed to extend his contract for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA's all-time 3-point leader and Olympic Gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million.
Curry's agent, Jeff Austin with Octagon, confirmed the agreement on Thursday to The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement between Curry and the Warriors.
Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million - the most the Warriors could offer by league rule - for 2026-27.
When that season ends, Curry's on-court earnings will have reached about $532 million, which for now ranks as second-most in NBA history behind only LeBron James' $580 million in player contracts.
The 36-year-old Curry is entering his 16th NBA season, all of them with the Warriors.
He's a 10-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection, has been part of four championships with Golden State and is a two-time MVP. This summer, he also played for the US team that won Olympic gold at the Paris Games, including a dazzling fourth-quarter display to help the Americans beat France in the title game.
He averaged 26.4 points for the Warriors last season, and has averaged 24.8 points in his regular-season career.
