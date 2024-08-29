عربي


CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders


8/29/2024

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
29.08.2024 / 21:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 29 August 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The extraordinary general meeting (the“ EGM ”) of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the“ Company ”) was held today in Luxembourg. At the meeting, approximately 94.56 % of the voting rights were present or presented.

The EGM resolved to decrease the corporate capital of the Company from the amount of EUR 861,952,279.10 to EUR 86,195,227.91 without cancellation of shares, by decreasing the par value of the existing shares from ten eurocents (EUR 0.10) to one eurocent (EUR 0.01) per share. The purpose of the capital decrease is to adapt the share capital and the par value of the shares of the Company to future potential group simplification measures. The reduction proceeds were allocated to a reserve.

The EGM also approved the modifications of the Company's articles of association reflecting the above capital decrease approved during the EGM. All resolutions were adopted by 100% of the votes cast.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

David Greenbaum

Moritz Mayer
Chief Executive Officer
Manager, Capital Markets
...
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:


