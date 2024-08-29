Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'S (NASDAQ: INM) INM-901: A Promising New Candidate For Alzheimer's Therapy

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



INM-901 oral formulation shows encouraging results in preclinical studies

High bioavailability of INM-901 oral formulation was shown to provide similar drug concentration levels in the brain as intraperitoneal injection

Oral delivery method offers advantages such as lower costs, in comparison with intravenous delivery of large molecule antibody therapies The company is conducting further research including drug metabolism studies, dose ranging studies and pharmacokinetic studies

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors, announced that its drug candidate INM-901 as an oral formulation will be used in its development programs for Alzheimer's disease following encouraging results obtained in preclinical trials ( ).

INM-901 is a small molecule drug candidate that demonstrated multiple pharmacological effects in preclinical studies including neuroprotective effects, extending the length of neurites which is important for brain cell-to-cell communication, as well as reducing neuroinflammation. These preclinical studies...

