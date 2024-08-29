Web3mediabreaks ROTH Capital Partners, LLC Engages IBN As Official Media Sponsor For Upcoming 11Th Annual Solar And Storage Symposium

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ROTH Capital Partners , a relationship-driven bank, is again collaborating with

IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor. Under the renewed partnership, IBN will serve as an official sponsor for the upcoming ROTH

11th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium . The event is scheduled for September 10-11, 2024, at the Anaheim Center in Anaheim, CA, and will be held in conjunction with

RE+ 2024 .

The symposium provides a one-of-a-kind for industry executives from public and private companies to network, exchange ideas about the latest trends in solar technology and solar innovation, as well as meet with select investors. As an official media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the visibility of the symposium via a vast array of digital channels. In addition,

InvestorWire , one of the 65+ brands powered by IBN, will be a key driver of syndicating content across thousands of news outlets.

To view the full press release, visit



About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. The company strives to produce innovative, actionable, and proprietary content for our clients, while being part of the lifecycle of the companies it serves. ROTH's track record of success is driven by its workforce, many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years. For more information, visit

.

