420 With CNW - Dallas Voters To Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization In November

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Dallas voters will have the opportunity to

decide in November

whether or not the city should decriminalize cannabis. The city's council decided on Aug. 14, 2024, to add the Dallas Freedom Act to the ballot for the upcoming Nov. 5 election. Local proponents of cannabis reform are leading this effort to loosen the rules governing adult possession of marijuana.

The push for reform is led by Ground Game Texas , a nonprofit organization focused on social justice. The group gathered nearly 50,000 signatures from...

