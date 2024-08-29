Nightfood Holdings Inc.'S (NGTF) Forward-Thinking Leap Into Hospitality Tech
Date
8/29/2024 11:20:13 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Nightfood Holdings Inc. has expanded beyond its core business of healthier late-night snacks by acquiring Future Hospitality Ventures, specializing in game-changing technologies for the hospitality industry
The Acquisition aligns with Nightfood's mission to identify and exploit explosive market trends within the hospitality, foodservice, and consumer goods sectors
Nightfood's aggressive approach positions it at the intersection of food and technology, driving growth opportunities in both its traditional and newly ventured markets
Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)
is the pioneer in providing sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.
The company's recent acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures marks a strategic pivot, as it aggressively expands beyond the food sector and into the broader service industry, specifically the Robot-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) market. According to Grand View Research, the global RaaS market size was estimated at...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN29082024000224011066ID1108617909
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.