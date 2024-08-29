Nightfood Holdings Inc.'S (NGTF) Forward-Thinking Leap Into Hospitality Tech

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Nightfood Holdings has expanded beyond its core business of healthier late-night snacks by acquiring Future Hospitality Ventures, specializing in game-changing technologies for the hospitality

The aligns with Nightfood's mission to identify and exploit explosive trends within the hospitality, foodservice, and consumer goods sectors Nightfood's aggressive approach positions it at the intersection of food and technology, driving growth opportunities in both its traditional and newly ventured markets

Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)

is the pioneer in providing sleep-friendly nighttime snacks.

The company's recent acquisition of Future Hospitality Ventures marks a strategic pivot, as it aggressively expands beyond the food sector and into the broader service industry, specifically the Robot-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) market. According to Grand View Research, the global RaaS market size was estimated at...

