CACI Receives Dod Nunn-Perry Award For Advancing Army Acquisition Goals Through Its Protégé Mayvin

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., August 29, 2024 /3BL/ - The Department of Defense (DoD) has selected CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) to receive its sixth Nunn-Perry Award for excellence in the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. This prestigious honor recognizes CACI's collaboration with Mayvin, a woman-owned small business management consulting firm that provides a wide range of professional and technical services.

“Our mentorship has enabled Mayvin to integrate Agile methodologies, improve processes, and deploy rapid expertise for global logistics needs enhancing the quality of life support for soldiers and joint warfighters across major DoD commands, special operations units, and threat reduction support units,” said CACI Executive Vice President of Business Development Jerry Parker .“Witnessing these impressive outcomes driven by our partnership inspires us to aim higher in our tailored approach to small business support.”

Mayvin focuses on delivering innovative solutions in program management, engineering and mission support, and IT infrastructure services. The company supports critical missions across various government agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and DoD.

The Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) with CACI and Mayvin, as sponsored by the Department of the Army Small Business Office, was built on their current working relationship and desire to support the Army. Since the agreement's inception in September 2021, CACI and Mayvin have partnered to support various Army and Joint programs.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Nunn-Perry Award alongside our mentor, CACI," said Mayvin Chief Executive Officer Lisa Rosenthal. "This award highlights the significant impact our partnership has had on the DoD Industrial Base and Technology Transfer. We are proud of the strides we have made providing innovative solutions and exceptional services to our warfighters.”

Since working with CACI, Mayvin has expanded into five new federal customers, experienced a 132.5% employee growth, and increased revenue by more than $40 million.

“Under CACI's strategic mentorship, Mayvin has been brought to new heights,” said CACI Executive Director of Small Business Wayne Pizer.“We are proud to support a company whose unique expertise and recent successes have been instrumental in advancing the Army's critical missions.”

The DoD Mentor Protégé Program was established in 1990 and the award is named for the contributions of Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, both of whom played critical roles in the implementation of the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. The program has since expanded, providing developmental assistance to Women-Owned Small Businesses, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, and others.

CACI also partnered with Morgan State University, a public historically Black research university in Baltimore, Maryland, to provide annual strategic planning to EXPANSIA as well as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) implementation services to improve their performance.

About Mayvin

Mayvin is a global technical and knowledge-based services firm supporting the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Justice. We work across multiple domains including SETA, Engineering, Science, and Technical Advisory, Advanced Integration and Cyber, Operations and Mission Support, and Intelligence within the U.S. Government, associated Combatant Commands, Allies, and partners. Navigating the complex world of integrating technology into the modern battlefield requires knowledge. At Mayvin, we bring knowledge to you. For more information, visit .

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at .

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

...

Investor Relations:

George Price

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(703) 841-7818, ...