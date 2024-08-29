Lingyun Xiang Has Been Appointed As The "Special Appreciation On China-Gabon Economic And Trade Promotion" By The Republic Of Gabon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 21, 2024, Professor Lingyun Xiang, a US-based economist, was appointed by Baudelaire Ndong Ella, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Gabon to China, as "the Special Appreciation on China-Gabon Economic and Trade Promotion." This appointment aims to build a cooperative bridge for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries and to promote their mutual economic and trade development.

Professor Lingyun Xiang, the Special Appreciation on China-Gabon Economic and Trade Promotion, stated that in recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has yielded remarkable results. The major projects aided by China in Gabon include the National Assembly Building, the Senate Building, the China-Gabon Friendship Stadium, and the renovation and reconstruction of the National Assembly Building. Additionally, projects such as the timber processing plant and the pharmaceutical factory have been implemented through preferential loans provided by China.

In 2022, the bilateral trade volume between China and Gabon reached USD 4.55 billion, a 50.8% year-on-year increase. Of this, USD 3.97 billion from China's imports, a 53.5% increase from the previous year, while exports stood at USD 580 million, a 34.6% increase. China primarily imports petroleum, manganese ore, and timber from Gabon and exports electromechanical products, steel, and cement.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 20, 1974, the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two countries has developed smoothly. In April 2023, both countries decided to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Professor Lingyun Xiang, one of the members of the Royal Society of St. George, a Recipient of the King's Order of Merit, a lifetime Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a lifelong full-time professor of the European Union University, a lifelong professor (doctoral supervisor) of the National University of Maryland, a distinguished professor of Peking University, a guest professor of the School of Applied Science and Technology of Beijing Union University, a visiting Professor at Capital Normal University, a visiting professor at Shaanxi University of Science & Technology, an international accountant (FAIA), an international certified public accountant (IAAP), a certified legal accountant (FCPA), a senior public accountant (FIPA) of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), a senior financial accountant (FFA FIPA) of the Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA), and an international certified Internet financial manager (ICIFM).

He is also the Financial and Economic advisor to the Republic of North Macedonia, the Special Financial and Economic Advisor to the Republic of Madagascar, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Special Financial Advisor and Expert to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Cultural Ambassador for Sino-Foreign Friendship and Exchange, the Special Economic Advisor to the Central African Republic, the Chief economic advisor to the Republic of Haiti, Special Economic Advisor to the Republic of Liberia, the Special Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Chief Financial and Economic Advisor to the Republic of Ghana, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Envoy for economic and cultural exchanges to the Republic of Guinea Bissau, Sino-Côte d'Ivoire Friendship Exchange Ambassador, the Ambassador for International Public Welfare and Charity of the Republic of Mali, the Special Appreciation on China-Gabon Economic and Trade Promotion, the International Philanthropy Ambassador to the Republic of Mali, the Artificial Intelligence Advisor to the Republic of Burundi, the Emerging Industries Advisor to the Republic of Benin, a honorary member of the China Organizing Committee for the 35th International Science and Peace Week of the United Nations, Economic Advisor to the Danzhai County Government and Expert Consultant to the Standing Committee of the Jiaozuo Municipal People's Congress.

The Gabonese Republic, located on the west coast of Central Africa, spans the equator. It borders the Republic of Congo to the east and south, Cameroon to the north, and Equatorial Guinea to the northwest. To the west, it faces the Atlantic Ocean, with a coastline extending 800 kilometers. The total area of the country is 268,000 square kilometers, and it is divided into 9 provinces. The capital city is Libreville, and the population is 2.22 million as of 2022. Gabon is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council until January 1, 2024.

Gabon is a member of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, the Economic Community of Central African States, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the African Union, one of the member countries in the Central African States Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank. The country's main pillar industries include extraction, mining, metallurgy, forestry, and agro-processing. In 2022, Gabon's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was USD 18.269 billion, with a per capita GDP of USD 8,229 and an economic growth rate of 1.5%.

Gabon is rich in natural resources and is renowned as a "treasure trove of resources" and the "Green Gold Country." The country boasts a high forest cover of 85%, with approximately 60% of its land area available for exploitation. Gabon is a major producer of oil, manganese ore, and timber in Africa.

Currently, Gabon has approximately 270 million tons of proven oil reserves and 200 million tons of manganese ore reserves. Iron ore reserves exceed 1 billion tons, with a grade of 60%. The country also has around 400,000 tons of niobium ore reserves. Other mineral resources include phosphates, gold, barite, nickel, chromium, and zinc.

Gabon has about 400 million cubic meters of timber reserves, making it the third largest in Africa. The country is home to over 400 tree species, including Okoumé and Ozigo wood, with Okoumé having the largest accumulation globally at 130 million cubic meters.

Gabon's marine resources are also substantial, with a continental shelf spanning 40,600 square kilometers and an annual catch of approximately 40,000 tons. The country's Exclusive Economic Zone covers 231,000 square kilometers, supporting deep-sea fishing for species like tuna. Tuna production in Gabon's waters accounts for about 15% of the Atlantic tuna catch.







The Beijing-based secretary of Professor Lingyun Xiang with Baudelaire Ndong Ella, the Ambassador of the Gabonese Republic to China.

