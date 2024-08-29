Meat Processing Equipment Market Size Estimated To Reach $19.6 Billion By 2031 Welbilt, GEA Group, The Middleby Corp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The meat processing equipment size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample PDF Of This Report:

Meat is either consumed as a processed meat product or as a component of kitchen-style food preparations. Processed meat is meat that is modified to improve its taste and shelf life. Processed meat products, although in some regions still in their infancy, are globally gaining ground in popularity and consumption volume. The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to a surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, meat processing equipment is designed based on specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced an increase in demand due to an increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction. The rising demand for meat processing equipment from the food industry is expected to create meat processing equipment market opportunities

Factors that drive the growth of the market are changes in the lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward the use of ready-to-eat food products. Moreover, the food & beverage processing industry has influenced the market to a large extent. In addition, growth in demand for meat and poultry processing and safety regulations in the processing industry is expected to fuel the demand for the meat processing equipment industry in the near future. Moreover, the demand for processed meat is expected to rise in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, providing lucrative growth opportunities during the meat processing equipment market forecast. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials is expected to hamper the meat processing equipment market growth in the near future.

Buy Now:

The global meat processing equipment market is segmented based on type, meat type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. Based on meat, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, processed poultry, and others. The market is categorized based on application into a fresh processed meat, raw cooked meat, precooked meat, raw fermented sausages, cured meat, dried meat, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA), along with detailed country analysis of the respective regions.

Based on type, the cutting equipment segment accounted for a major share of the global meat processing equipment market in 2021. Cutting is often the first operation to be employed in meat processing to separate essential meat & fat portions of the carcass from the non-essential ones. Cutting is often carried out under vacuum conditions to reduce the disintegration of the protein content, which allows a greater volume of filling in sausages and patties. The cutting equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is the most common processing equipment used in the food industry.

For Purchase Enquiry at:

Based on meat type, the processed pork segment has been gaining a significant share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to sustain its share during the forecast period. Pork is edible meat obtained from domestic pigs and is the most common type of meat consumed worldwide. It is highly prized in various Asian cuisines for its high-fat content and pleasant texture. Pork processing can be divided into three broad stages- slaughtering, cutting, and further processing. Cutting is a size reduction operation in which meat is separated from the carcass and cut into smaller portions. It may then be preserved, sold in portions, or sent for further processing. The processed pork segment accounted for a significant share in North America and Europe. The processed pork and processed beef segments cumulatively dominated the global meat processing equipment market with more than three-fifths share, in terms of volume, in 2021, owing to an increase in consumption of pork and beef in these regions as they are rich in vitamins, iron, phosphorus, and other minerals.

According to the meat processing equipment market analysis, by application, fresh processing meat has gained 22.9% of the share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment. The ongoing meat processing equipment market trends in the food industry are expected to propel the growth of the market. The fresh processed meat segment accounted for a significant share of the market. The fresh processed meat and raw cooked meat segments cumulatively dominated the global market with a 44.4% share, in 2021, owing to its applications such as sausages, burger patties, and kebabs.

Request For Customization:

In terms of value, North America and Europe collectively contributed around 66.7% of the global meat processing equipment market share in 2018. The leading players in the meat processing equipment industry have focused on product launch and acquisition as their key strategies to gain a significant meat processing equipment market share. The high level of automation utilized in the meat processing industry is to account for the increased demand for equipment in the area. Additionally, meat is one of the most critical parts of the meal in the region due to its high protein content

The key players profiled in the report include Welbilt, Inc., GEA Group AG, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., Marel, Key Technology, Inc., JBT Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Bettcher Industries, Inc. and Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (Mainca).

Key Findings of The Study

By type, the cutting equipment segment in meat processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of value, the processed pork segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By application, the raw cooked meat segment is estimated to hold 20.2% of the share of the global meat processing equipment market by 2031.

North America has been gaining a dominant share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.