NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, announces that investors of Spire Global, common stock (NYSE: SPIR) between March 6, 2024, and August 14, 2024, inclusive (the"Class Period") may seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending securities fraud class action lawsuit.

Investors who purchased Spire Global stock may move the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to appoint them as lead plaintiff, no later than October 21, 2024.

Background on Spire Global, Inc.

Spire Global, based in Vienna, Virginia, uses satellites to gather data and provide analysis for various business uses, like tracking ships, guiding aircraft, and predicting the weather.

The Securities Fraud Claims

Throughout the Class Period, the complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (ii) Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; and (iii) as a result, the company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts.

On August 14, 2024, after the market closed, the company announced that it would delay filing its second-quarter financials. They attributed this delay to the company reviewing how it handled revenue from certain Space Services contracts and related internal controls. The company mentioned that the contracts in question brought in $10 to $15 million per year and that other financial metrics, including gross profit, could also be affected. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.41 per share, or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

