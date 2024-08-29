Woman Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 34-year-old woman was as Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson on the afternoon of August 29.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In Kherson, Russian attacked a civilian car with a drone,” the statement said.

At about 11 p.m., as a result of an enemy strike, a young woman sustained an explosive injury and concussion. First aid was provided to her at the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform, an 87-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured in a drone attack in Kherson on August 28.