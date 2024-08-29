Woman Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Kherson
Date
8/29/2024 10:08:14 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 34-year-old woman was injured as Russian invaders attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson on the afternoon of August 29.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone,” the statement said.
At about 11 p.m., as a result of an enemy strike, a young woman sustained an explosive injury and concussion. First aid was provided to her at the scene.
Read also:
Man injured as Russian army attacks
civilian car with drone
in Chernihiv region
As reported by Ukrinform, an 87-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were injured in a drone attack in Kherson on August 28.
MENAFN29082024000193011044ID1108617867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.