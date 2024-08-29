Bilan Liu Receives Recognition For Erbal Eco-Friendly Packaging At The London Design Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bilan Liu Receives Recognition for Erbal Eco-Friendly Packaging and Commitment to Reducing Waste at the London Design Awards 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reduce, recycle and reuse are the ethos in which the brand stood out amongst its competitors to be honored with an award at the internationally renowned platform: Bilan Liu, the woman behind making it all possible, was hailed by the entire team.

Bilan Liu welcomed another well-deserved career milestone in her journey as a renowned product visual designer recently when her work for the Erbal brand became a Silver Winner in the category of Communication Design-Company Branding at the London Design Awards 2024. To celebrate yet another feather in her cap, she came together with the design team to share the insights and processes of all that went into making Erbal's brand and packaging.

The widespread prevalence of tea in South Asia has led to a highly saturated market, making it challenging to establish a scalable tea business in a region known for intense price competition without compromising on quality. At Erbal, our focus is not solely on tea; we are dedicated to introducing an innovative herbal hydration solution that emphasizes promoting a wellness lifestyle to the public.

Bilan appeared in an interview with the local media to share how, when the brand approached her, she went with her instant intuition that something herbal, natural, and organic should be packaged in something that corroborates the themes of wellness. However, it wouldn't be possible without a challenge.

Bilan set out to accomplish a goal with her team. They were committed to incorporating sustainability and its importance into every aspect of the packaging and not just for the sake of it. Keeping the environment basically inconsequential of the packaging they'd introduce was what the team envisioned and delivered. 'As a professional product and visual designer, ensuring that Erbal's branding elements authentically reflected the core values of purity, sustainability, and effectiveness was a critical aspect of our team's design process,' said Bilan.

The designer and team began their search for what they'd then call the packaging of the new age by openly communicating with the brand's existing customers. No one better than the consumers of Erbal could have provided constructive feedback about what they'd like to see when they imagine buying Erbal products.

The simple pack of ingredients speaks for the brand's environmentally conscious practices. The design is reflective of the fact that nature is best when left to its beauty, and only a painstaking process can help in taking the benefits from it without causing harm. Care, protection, and appreciation of the blessings this world has to offer in its purest form are what nature communicates with the consumers. The inclusion of a circle and sun harmonizes the importance of ancient herbal practices; the use of Chinese medicines discourages the unannounced, unaccounted, and not well-thought-out environmentally ravaging branding policies of the fast-production brands.

The introduction of packaging that customers would then not dispose of like any other waste but bury in the ground is the distinguishable element of this brand that expert critics have applauded. They have commended the efforts of the team that have been put into developing a more personalized emotional bond between the customers and the product. What seems like an extra step added and, hence, a fancy practice incapable of making a substantial difference in the environment by an unformed faction of the society has proven to be well adapted to by people. Bilan's work was able to mobilize consumers to take conscious, small steps to keep the environment clean.

'By incorporating these elements into the design, we aimed to create an engaging and meaningful unpacking experience that aligns with Erbal's commitment to wellness and environmental stewardship. These strategies not only promote a wellness lifestyle but also encourage customers to take an active role in nurturing the environment,' added Blian when asked why so much attention to detail was given to every aspect of the packaging.

Bilan's hard work and effort were received immensely well among the consumers of Erbal. One of the consumers shared their review about the new packaging: It feels like everything comes from nature, while others simply wrote that they loved the packaging; the minimalist yet detail-oriented packaging became customers' favorite. The release of Erbal new packaging surged the sales numbers, and the website saw a roaring 300% more traffic than before. She extended a heartfelt gratitude to her entire team for their highest support and active engagement during the networking process. 'Thanks to our Director of Design, Kellie Sun, Creative Director, Choosh Yu, and UI/UX product designer, Yuehui Du, for collaboratively making it happen,' Bilan concluded.

Bilan has shared her determination to be part of many such collaborations, which give her an opportunity to make a difference. Recognition in the form of awards not only validates the work of young, energetic, and motivated designers but also propels them to educate people more about opting for social, environmental, and sustainable business practices.

