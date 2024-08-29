عربي


Raw Garden Announces End Of Summer And Labor Day Deals


8/29/2024 9:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier cannabis cultivator offers up to 40% off at participating retailers across California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden , California's premier cannabis cultivator, manufacturer, and wholesale brand, is excited to announce a series of exclusive deals available at participating retailers throughout Northern, Central, and Southern California.

As part of the End of Summer through labor Day Weekend celebrations, Raw Garden is offering 20%, 30%, and even 40% off select products.


Raw Garden Announces End Of Summer And Labor Day Deals Image

Unbeatable Deals Across California

Cannabis enthusiasts can take advantage of these limited-time offers at participating retailers across the state. Whether you're in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, or Sacramento, there's a Raw Garden deal waiting for you. For a complete list of participating retailers, please visit Raw Garden's official promotions page . To place an order at a nearby dispensary, check out the shop page .

Driving Traffic to Participating Retailers

Raw Garden is committed to supporting its retail partners by driving traffic and sales through these exclusive deals. Retailers can expect increased foot traffic and customer engagement during this promotional period, and additional online orders from the Raw Garden website.


Raw Garden Announces End Of Summer And Labor Day Deals Image

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden is California's leading cannabis brand, known for its clean, green certified farming practices and high-quality products. Specializing in cannabis flower and concentrates, Raw Garden uses sustainable practices to cultivate and produce its products, ensuring purity and consistency. For more information, visit rawgarden.farm.

