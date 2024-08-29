Belize – Cuba Conclude IV Round Of Migration Talks

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The IV Round of Migration Talks between Belize and the Republic of Cuba were held in Belize City on 29 August 2024.

Both delegations provided an analysis of the migration flows and trends between both countries and exchanged information on the number of migrants travelling through Belize and Cuba. Each country highlighted the challenges they face in regard to regular and irregular migration flows between nationals of both countries.

They stress the challenges regarding the use of fraudulent documentation and the increase of third country nationals that travel through Belize and Cuba.

Belize and Cuba highlighted the continuing trends in irregular migrations flows through the Central American region and reiterated their commitment to working together to ensure the rights of migrants are protected and respected.

Both countries committed to exchanging information to strengthen the collaboration in the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between both countries in 2023, and exchange relevant information that will allow for safer migration flows between both countries and at the regional level.

Cuba committed to hosting the next migration talks in Cuba in 2026.

