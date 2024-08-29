Flex To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference
Date
8/29/2024 7:45:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:
Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia + technology conference
Date:
Monday, September 9, 2024
Presentation time: 12:10pm CT / 1:10pm ET
The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at
. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Yvette Lorenz
Director, Corporate PR and Executive Communications
(415) 225-7315
[email protected]
SOURCE Flex
MENAFN29082024003732001241ID1108617791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.