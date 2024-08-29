First Snow Of Season Falls In Kashmir Upper Reaches

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Higher reaches of Kashmir valley experienced season's first snowfall while intermittent widespread rains lash Kashmir valley for the second day resulting in considerable drop in the temperature on Thursday, officials said.

Meteorological department officials said that higher reaches of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and southern region of Himalayan range of Margan top also received the first light snowfall of the season overnight.

“There is a possibility that some higher reaches may also receive snowfall in the Kashmir valley tonight”, they said.

The plainsof Kashmir valley, including Srinagar received intermittent widespread rains since this morning bringing down the temperature besides disrupting normal activities. Reports of rainfall were also received from the Jammu division also.

The day temperature in Srinagar and other weather stations of the Kashmir valley was recorded 6-12 degree Celsius below normal on Thursday. Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature at 21.5 degree Celsius and it was 7.8 degree Celsius below normal for the day.

Kupwara had a maximum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius recorded on Thursday and it was 11.6 degree Celsius below normal for north Kashmir's border district.

Barring the ski resort of Gulmarg, the minimum temperature recorded during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday was 0 to1 degree Celsius above normal across the valley. The night temperature at Gulmarg was 0.6 degree Celsius below normal of 11.2 degree Celsius the previous night.

The MeT office forecast light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places today and rain/thundershower at scattered places on August 30 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the weather will generally remain dry with a brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places on the last day of the August and first day of September, while the weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower showers at many places on September 3 and 4.

The weather will generally remain dry from September 4 to 7, the MeT officials said .

It has also issued an advisory for the general public stating that there is a possibility of intense showers for brief periods at few places with heavy rain at isolated places during tonight/early morning which can trigger flash floods/landslides/mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable places.

Meanwhile, the district authorities Anantnag has issued an advisory stating that in light of the current weather conditions and the forecast predicting moderate rainfall, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in some areas of the district, there is an increased risk of cloud bursts.

It said such events may lead to a sudden rise in the water levels of the Jhelum River and its tributaries.

Therefore, based on the latest weather forecast from the IMD, precautionary measures are advised for all the concerned departments to prevent and manage any potential incidents or flash floods.

