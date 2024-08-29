Planet Smoothie® Rejoins Forces With Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation For Month-Long Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® ( ) is proud to announce its continued partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) as it launches a special month-long campaign this September to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer. Building on the success of previous years, this campaign will once again see $1 donated to ALSF for every 20oz or larger Lunar Lemonade sold at Planet Smoothie locations nationwide from Sunday, September 1 to Monday, September 30, 2024. Guests can also support ALSF's mission by making a monetary donation at participating locations.

Planet Smoothie® Rejoins Forces with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation!

This annual campaign is a testament to Planet Smoothie's ongoing commitment to supporting the fight against childhood cancer. By purchasing a Lunar Lemonade, customers can directly contribute to ALSF's mission to fund critical research and provide support to children and families affected by cancer.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Nicole Butcher, senior director of marketing at Kahala Brands, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Our guests have always shown incredible support for this cause, and we are confident that together, we can help drive even more awareness and funding for the vital research and support that ALSF leads."

Help us support this important cause by visiting any Planet Smoothie location during September. The funds raised through the sales of Lunar Lemonades will be donated to ALSF in October, and we look forward to sharing the impact of your contributions.

To learn more about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and its efforts to combat childhood cancer, please visit .

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and bowl categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit .

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

For more information, visit

