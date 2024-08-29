Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Urges Ford Motor Company Shareholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm About The Class Action Lawsuit

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Ford Motor Company (F) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that the Company had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) that as a result, the Company was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) that the Company's warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's profitability was reasonably likely to suffer.

On July 24, 2024, after the market closed, Ford announced second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that the Company's“[p]rofitability was affected by an increase in warranty reserves” and“higher warranty costs.” As a result, the Company also revised its outlook for full year earnings for its electric vehicle segment to“reflect[] higher warranty costs than originally planned.” Analysts and journalists, including The Associated Press and The Washington Post, reported that, in the second quarter, warranty and recall costs totaled $2.3 billion, $800 million more than the first quarter and $700 million more than a year prior. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.51, or 18.36%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Ford Motor Company. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

